Ireland will push for further sanctions on Russian oil, says Coveney

Simon Coveney says Ireland will be pushing for sanctions on Russian oil.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was speaking in Brussels ahead of a meeting with his European counterparts and says Ireland will demand a “maximalist” approach to a fourth round of sanctions on Putin’s regime.

“Ireland has maintained for quite some time that that we need to take a maximalist approach to sanctions to offer the strongest possible deterrent to the continuation of this war and brutality and that should include, in our view, oil,” he said on Monday.

“We know that that's very difficult for some member states and we have to keep a united position across the EU.

“But certainly we now have coal as part of the sanctions package. We know that the commission is also now working on a future package that we hope we can see soon," he said.

Mr Coveney said the European Union is spending hundreds of millions of euros on importing oil from Russia, which is "certainly contributing to financing this war."

"And in our view, we need to cut off that financing of war, even though it creates huge challenges and problems for the EU to solve together.

Mr Coveney says he is so far unaware if oil is included in the next round of sanctions.

“We’ve heard from the Commission President they are now working on ensuring that oil is part of the next sanctions package and we believe the sooner that can happen, the better."

The Minister added he is “frustrated” at the delay in funding the Palestinian Authority.

“The European Commission has essentially been delaying funding for the Palestinian Authority, which is worth over 200 million euros. And that's 2021 funding.

“We don't believe there is any justification for any further delay, in terms of making that funding available, we have enough problems in the world without creating more by not funding the Palestinian organisation who desperately needs to provide supports for their own people.

“So I hope we'll see some progress on that issue today, certainly I'd be speaking on it.”