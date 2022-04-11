Garda investigation into Leo Varadkar's GP contract leak is 'nearing completion'

All eyes in Kildare St are on the Tánaiste who will be elected Taoiseach in December with the support of Micheál Martin
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launching the arts basic income pilot scheme at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 03:05
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The file relating to the garda investigation into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of confidential documents is “nearing completion”, the Irish Examiner understands.

With the entire political system awaiting word on the investigation, in light of Mr Varadkar’s expected return to the Taoiseach’s office in December, news that the file is progressing is significant.

It can be revealed that a file on the matter “has not gone anywhere yet” meaning nothing has yet been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but sources have said an end is in sight.

A source told the Irish Examiner

Overall, the file hasn’t gone anywhere yet but I would hope we are getting closer to the end of that saga than to further away.

While Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed to voting for Mr Varadkar to retake his office even if the investigation remains open, there is mounting unease in Fine Gael that the matter has not been concluded yet.

Garda sources have played down rumours swirling around in political circles in recent days that the investigation has moved to examine other phones, other than primary records, saying such talk is “without substance”.

Mr Varadkar has maintained his innocence since his controversial leaking of the proposed GP contract in October 2020. 

In late October 2020, Village magazine revealed that the head of the now defunct NAGP, Maitiú Ó Tuathail, had received confidential information about the government's deal with the IMO. File Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

The investigation was launched after revelations that Mr Varadkar sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival GP group while he was Taoiseach in 2019.

Mr Varadkar had sent the contract to Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the now defunct National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) whom he described as a friend but “not a close friend”.

In 2020, Mr Varadkar apologised for “errors of judgment”, but said his legal advice was that he did not commit a criminal offence. He has said he does not believe charges will be brought against him.

Mr Varadkar’s lawyers have contacted gardaí on a number of occasions to seek updates, but he rejected a suggestion that this was putting pressure on gardaí.

<p>The Taoiseach described the episode as “deeply regrettable” and that it “could have been handled better. File picture: RollingNews.ie</p>

Government was 'blindsided' by Tony Holohan secondment

READ NOW
