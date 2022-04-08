Holohan's Trinity appointment 'should be paused and reassessed', says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach said there should be "a reassessment" of the Tony Holohan appointment.

Micheál Martin has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to furnish him with a report on Monday about how the situation came about.

Under pressure about the specifics of the agreement which will see Dr Holohan leave his post as Chief Medical Officer, the Department said discussions are underway with Trinity about who will pay Dr Holohan's €187,000 a year salary when he begins his job on July 1.

"I've asked the Minister for Health for a full report on the entire process that led up to this appointment and the minister has asked to separate agenda for that report," the Taoiseach said.

"There seems to have been a number of strands to this in respect of a research strand, and I think we all understand the merit in having creating additional capacity to and a greater research platform around pandemic preparedness, given the experiences that we've had over the last two years.

"Clearly, this was a very pivotal position in that regard.

"But there has to be transparency there has to be good process and procedure. I don't see this as just a human resource issue, or personnel issue in its own right, which I can understand.

"In my view, it should be paused it should be a reassessment as to how the objectives that are behind this can be realised in a better and more transparent."

The Taoiseach said there should be “an assessment of all of the aspects” of the appointment and that there was time to do this before Dr Holohan is due to take up the position at the start of July.

“I do believe there has to be full transparency in relation to it. and I think the research dimension of this needs more teasing out,” he said.

“I mean, I haven't commented so far until now because I wasn't fully apprised of the situation, didn't have the details behind it, and it seems to me, I'd like to see the full report on Monday, but it would make sense to me for it to be reassessed.”