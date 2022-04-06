Holohan move to Trinity 'could have been handled better', concede senior ministers

The secondment of outgoing Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin "could have been handled better", Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has conceded.

Controversy has emerged in recent days as Mr Holohan is set to continue to draw his €187,000 a year salary from the Department of Health, which will also have to hire a replacement for the position of CMO.

Responding to questions in Dublin, it emerged that neither Mr McGrath or Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe were aware of the secondment arrangement until it emerged in the media on Tuesday.

“I think that there are characteristics of this that are unusual and it could have been handled better,” Mr McGrath said.

“I will be engaging with the Department of Health on some of the questions that arise from that. Normally secondments are temporary in nature."

He made clear that normally the organisation that derives the benefit would pay the salary and is looking to clarify the matter as soon as possible.

He confirmed that the decision came “from within the Department of Health” and was not cleared by his department, despite its oversight of the civil service.

He said that not all cases require sanction before they are signed off.

Dr Holohan will not return to the Department of Health from his secondment at Trinity College.

Secretary-General of the Department Robert Watt this morning told the Oireachtas Health Committee that the department will be recruiting a permanent replacement for Dr Holohan.

Under questioning from Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway, Mr Watt said that Dr Holohan’s secondment is under a “contract of indefinite duration”.

Mr Watt said that he would return to the committee with a note on the issue.

Separately, Mr Donohoe has said he is aware of the “strategic importance” of the Aughinish Alumina Plant and indicated support for it, despite it being owned by a Russian oligarch.

Mr Donohoe, speaking at a press conference declined to indicate whether the Government would support fresh EU sanctions directed at Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who is a major shareholder in Aughinish Alumina in Limerick.

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner, Mr Donohoe said: “We're very much aware of the exception report the importance of Aughinish both to the local economy, to our own economy, and indeed its role as a strategic supplier to the European Union.

“Myself, the Taoiseach the Tánaiste and Minister Michael McGrath are aware of that importance, and have indicated the support that we have for that investment and for the jobs that are there."

Mr Donohoe played down concerns expressed by economist David McWilliams that the country is likely to run out of fuel in a couple of weeks.

He said the Government is actively working to manage the supply and while matters are largely outside the control of the coalition, Mr McGrath said the Government has not been notified or aware of any threat to supplies which would result in rationing.