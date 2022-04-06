People Before Profit TDs explain refusal to applaud President Zelenskyy's Dáil address

PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said: "Russia must end this bloody invasion and allow the people of Ukraine to determine their own future".
People Before Profit TDs explain refusal to applaud President Zelenskyy's Dáil address

An address by Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, of TDs and senators in the Dáil Chamber. Photo: Maxwells

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 13:21
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

People Before Profit TDs have defended their refusal to clap after the Dáil address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While the TDs stood up after the address, they did not join in the round of applause for President Zelenskyy by senators and TDs in the chamber.

"We stood in solidarity and respect for Ukrainian people and for their president and the war crimes they are suffering at the hands of Putin," a spokesperson said.

But we disagree with calls he made previously for Nato involvement which we think would escalate an already dangerous situation and the call for further sanctions which we fear will weaken the opposition to Putin in Russia.

PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who spoke during the special Dáil sitting, said: “The world must condemn and demand accountability for the horrific war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Vladamir Putin’s forces in Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are the victims of a barbaric and unjustified imperialist invasion. Russia must end this bloody invasion and allow the people of Ukraine to determine their own future.

“However, we reject completely the attempts by the current government to use the crisis in Ukraine as an excuse to abandon Ireland’s military neutrality or to move Ireland closer to the Nato military alliance, and we reject any idea that further escalation of this war through increased Nato involvement would be anything other than a disaster threatening a wider European war and even nuclear conflict," he said.

Read More

Zelenskyy: Ireland has not remained neutral to Russia's war on Ukraine

More in this section

Healy-Rae blasts 'nonsensical' Green Party cost-of-living suggestions Healy-Rae blasts 'nonsensical' Green Party cost-of-living suggestions
Russian invasion of Ukraine Government ‘keeping open mind’ on further expulsions of Russian officials
Ratcliffe On Soar Power Station Taoiseach hits out at 'uneducated' calls for carbon tax increases to be quashed
#UkrainePerson: President Volodymyr ZelenskyyPerson: Richard Boyd BarrettOrganisation: People Before Profit
Covid-19 measures announced

Holohan move to Trinity 'could have been handled better', concede senior ministers

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices