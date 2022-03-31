Ireland needs to examine its defence capability, says Justice Minister

Ireland's defence capability now must be examined in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said.

It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested Fine Gael members should come out in opposition of the triple-lock system of sending Irish troops abroad.

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar said the party should take a separate stance on the neutrality mechanism to coalition partners in a bid to differentiate itself from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

The triple lock ensures troops are not sent on peacekeeping missions without the approval of the UN Security Council, Government and the Dáil.

Asked about Mr Varadkar's comments, Ms McEntee said: "I think the Tánaiste and my own party has been clear in particular in recent times with what's happening in Ukraine, we need to have further discussions on our Defence Forces capability and around the security of this country.

"As Tánaiste but also as leader of our party, I think there is an onus on him to make sure that we are constantly looking at policy, reviewing policy, putting forward ideas, examining different ideas, and that's exactly what he does, that's exactly what I do as minister and that's what we do as Government ministers as well."

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said a number of members of Government, including the Taoiseach, have put forward the idea of asking the Citizens' Assembly to examine the issue of neutrality. File picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

She said a number of members of government, including the Taoiseach, have put forward the idea of asking the Citizens' Assembly to examine the issue of neutrality and the triple lock and she said she would agree with this.

I think we need to look at our defence capability and our security, yes. Beyond that, I think it's a conversation that we need to have as a country."

Ms McEntee added: "What he [Mr Varadkar] has said publicly and is very clear about it is that we do need to have further discussion around our security, around our defence capability.

"The Commission on the Future of Defence set out some very stark information and details but also sets those potential paths that we may take in the in the years to come.

"The situation in Ukraine has just highlighted more than ever the need for us to progress this quickly. So I think he's been clear that we need to have these conversations. It's important that we have these conversations within our own party as well."

She added that while Fine Gael is in a coalition, each of the three parties will always have their own views and will set out their own policy directions.