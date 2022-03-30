Fine Gael should be 'braver' on party policies, Varadkar tells parliamentary party

The Tánaiste also rejected criticism from his own party that it had lost touch with the taxpayer
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael should distinguish itself from Fianna Fáil and the Greens in policies. File Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 21:16
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Fine Gael should state its opposition to the triple lock system of sending Irish troops abroad, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening, Leo Varadkar said that the party should take a separate stance on the mechanism to coalition partners in a bid to differentiate itself from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. The triple lock ensures that troops are not sent on peacekeeping missions without the approval of the UN Security Council, Government and the Dáil.

Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan told the meeting that Fine Gael should have distinctive policies from the Government, an idea which Mr Varadkar said he was “comfortable with” and that the party should be “braver” on.

The Tánaiste highlighted neutrality and security as one area the party could release a policy statement saying that Fine Gael disagrees with the triple lock system for Irish neutrality or a distinct position on energy security. He said that a State-run LNG terminal was one idea which could be looked at in this regard.

The Tánaiste was, however, forced to reject suggestions that “nothing has happened” since his party’s think-in last September. The issue had been raised in light of the party’s recent stagnation in the polls. 

He said that the public had not felt the Government reacted to the cost of living crisis with urgency.

Mr Varadkar said that work had been ongoing, particularly in Munster but it had not yet shown. He said that “people are tired” and that “in opposition you can take time off”. He said that the best way to energise the party was “through activity”.

The Tánaiste said that at a time of inflation, it would be wrong to allow the reduced VAT rate for tourism to lapse. However, he said that the higher tax take was built in to economic assumptions and this would have to be considered by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

