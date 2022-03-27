Support for Fine Gael continues to flag, according to new poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in Ireland, according to the poll
Support for Fine Gael, led by Leo Varadkar, remains low (Damien Storan/PA)

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 07:29
Dominic McGrath, PA

Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping to 19%, according to the latest poll.

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in Ireland, according to the Red C poll carried out for the Business Post.

The poll puts the party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, at 33% and significantly ahead of Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil.

According to the poll, support for Fianna Fáil now sits at 16%.

Support for the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%.

The Social Democrats are at 5% in the poll, a rise of a single percentage point.

The Labour Party, which also rose to 5%, will be hoping that the election of Ivana Bacik as leader will help further boost the party’s ailing fortunes in the polls.

People Before Profit sits at 3% support nationwide, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independents remains at 11%.

The poll, carried out by Red C, saw 1,001 adults aged over 18 surveyed online between March 18-23.

