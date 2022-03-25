Ukraine crisis: Western leaders unite to punish Putin

Difficult political discussions on fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia went on late into the night, but Europe and the US are united in their determination to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Taoiseach and fellow EU leaders last night gathered in Brussels for a crunch meeting where a new round of sanctions, which could include restrictions oil and gas exports from Russia, was top of the agenda.

They were joined by US president Joe Biden, who stressed that America and Europe remain united and have vowed to keep punishing Putin, and those who support him.

Earlier in the day at a separate meeting in Brussels, Nato members agreed to bolster defences, particularly in eastern Europe, and will deploy four new combat units in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

G7 leaders then met to warn Russia against using chemical weapons and said they would spare no effort in holding Putin accountable for the atrocities being inflicted on the people of Ukraine.

Speaking on his way into the EU Council meeting, Micheál Martin said the “widest and strongest” sanctions are now required but that any further measures cannot damage European countries more than Russia.

While the West has been in lock-step over the need for paralysing sanctions against Putin, there is not the same clarity at the EU as to the exact makeup of further sanctions.

Poland, the Baltic countries, and Ireland are calling for more hardline action on all energy sources — oil, gas, and coal. But for now, they appear to be an impossibility for countries such as Germany, Italy, and Hungary which have heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Biden: Russia should be ostracised Attending the trio of high-level summits in Brussels, Mr Biden touted Western “resolve” by delivering on a series of sanctions that would have been unthinkable six weeks ago: Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's prime pinister Justin Trudeau and Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz meet before the summit in Brussels. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA “If you’re Putin and you think Europe is going to crack, we have to stay fully totally united,” he said. His overwhelming objective is to demonstrate that democracies cannot function in the 21st century… and autocracies are going to rule. Mr Biden told reporters Russia should be now removed from the powerful G20 group of major economies over its attack on Ukraine. “My answer is yes, depends on the G20,” Mr Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group, adding that it had been raised during meetings with world leaders in Brussels yesterday.

Separately, Mr Martin said Ireland is in favour of significantly stronger sanctions, but said the measures already announced must also be fully implemented.

“Obviously, there are implications for other member states in respect of energy and the objective of the exercise fundamentally is to keep the pressure on Russia, to punish Russia severely for its actions, not EU member states so it has to be balanced in relation to that,” he said.

While he said “Ireland is open to more sanctions” he stressed that the current sanctions, which he said are the most severe ever applied by the EU against an aggressive state, cannot be circumvented.

It came amid reports that several EU countries, including Ireland, have declined to specify whether they have frozen any of assets of almost 700 Russians that were added to an EU blacklist.

Mr Martin also hit out at the failure of some countries such as India to condemn Russia’s actions.

“Certain countries need to get off the fence,” he said.

I think people cannot stand on the sidelines here in terms of this barbaric war.

As the EU grappled with further potential sanctions, it was also announced that the US and Britain would work together to ship more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Energy has largely been omitted from sanctions against Russia, the biggest loophole in measures that have otherwise frozen Russia out of world commerce.