Jim Gavin and Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin to chair citizens' assemblies 

UCD academic Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Dublin football's five-in-a-row winning manager Jim Gavin will chair two upcoming citizens' assemblies.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin has been appointed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to oversee the assembly on biodiversity loss, and Mr Gavin will chair the assembly on a directly-elected mayor for Dublin.

Both assemblies, comprised of randomly selected citizens, will begin their work on April 9.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin is a leading academic and an assistant professor in the School of Mathematics and Statistics in University College Dublin, where her scholarship focuses on making Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) more accessible and exciting to a wider audience. She will help the assembly make recommendations on how the State should respond to the crisis of biodiversity loss.

Mr Gavin is one of Ireland’s most successful GAA football managers. He managed the Dublin Men’s Senior Football Team that won six All-Ireland championships — including five-in-a-row — between 2013 and 2019. He also played on the Dublin All-Ireland winning team in 1995.

Former Dublin footballer Jim Gavin will help the assembly in its work of creating a new vision for how Dublin is managed and administered. Picture: Naoise Culhane

He is currently director of people and operations for the aviation regulator, Irish Aviation Authority, and is a former commissioned officer and military pilot, with over 20 years’ service in Óglaigh na hÉireann.

He will help the assembly in its work of creating a new vision for how Dublin is managed and administered.

Speaking about the appointments Mr Martin said: “I would like to thank Aoibhinn and Jim for accepting the invitation to chair these two assemblies.

"The topics of biodiversity loss and a directly-elected mayor for Dublin are two important issues that impact people and communities throughout Ireland.

"These are challenging subjects, but we are fortunate to have two expert chairs who will bring particular knowledge, expertise, and passion to these topics."

The appointment of the chairs follows a process of soliciting responses from randomly selected households around the country to invitations from the Taoiseach to participate in the two upcoming assemblies. By the closing date of March 14, 2022, more than 3,700 responses were received to the 34,000 invitations.