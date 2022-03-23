Zelenskyy to address joint session of Dáil and Seanad in April

President Zelenskyy has agreed to accept an invitation from Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail to address TDs and Senators in early April
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 20:26
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation to address the Dáil and Seanad by video-link next month. 

President Zelenskyy has agreed to accept an invitation from Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail to address TDs and Senators in early April.

Mr Zelenskyy has agreed to address both Houses of the Oireachtas and is likely to do so on April 6.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on the 6th April at 10am," an Oireachtas statement said on Wednesday night.

President Zelenskyy has addressed, by video link, the parliaments of a number of allies of his besieged country in recent weeks including the US, Britain and Germany.

He addressed the Japanese parliament on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland had said she had sent a request to Zelenskyy and she hoped “he will find a time for such an address”.

