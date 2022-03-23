Taoiseach will attend Brussels meeting of EU leaders following negative Covid tests

The Taoiseach will attend a crucial European Council meeting in Brussels tomorrow after isolating with Covid in the US since last week.
Doubts had been cast over whether Mr Martin would be able to leave Washington to attend the meeting of European leaders who are expected to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.
Mr Martin has now received two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and he will fly home from Washington DC this evening ahead of the meeting.
It is understood that the Taoiseach and his officials consulted with Aer Lingus as well as public health teams in Ireland and Belgium, which all follow the same advice of waiting seven days from a positive test.
Mr Martin is understood to be feeling well, symptom-free, and will be wearing a mask, as per the advice, while in Brussels.
It had been thought that Mr Martin could have been forced to stay in the US for 10 days, which would have seen him miss the important meeting.