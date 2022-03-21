Coveney: Taoiseach is 'well' during Covid-19 recovery

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “well” and continuing to work from his hotel room in the US, where he is isolating following a positive test for Covid-19.

On Monday night, he will host the usual weekly meeting of Government leaders with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan and will chair Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting from Washington.

Senior Government sources have said there is a strong desire to have the Taoiseach leave the US as quickly as possible.

It is understood discussions are ongoing to see if Mr Martin can be allowed to leave ahead of the normally prescribed isolation period of 10 days to allow him attend this week’s crucial summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

However, Mr Martin can not go anywhere until he tests negative for Covid.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Mr Martin was doing well but was “busy as ever”.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Mr Coveney said: “So first of all, the Taoiseach is well. I spoke to him over the weekend. And he is working as it is as busy as ever, but he's obviously doing most of his calls online.”

He said it was not yet clear if Mr Martin would be in a position to make the summit and if he is not, his chair at the summit will remain empty.

Mr Martin will be forced to nominate another EU country to speak on Ireland’s behalf.

“We'll have to wait and see whether he's able to attend the European Council in person or not. If he's not, well, then what happens, I understand, technically is this. He nominates somebody else in that meeting, to be able to give the Irish contribution to that discussion, but obviously he would like to be there. But we have to wait and see whether that's possible,” Mr Coveney said.