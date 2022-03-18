Further sanctions against Russia being discussed by EU, says Coveney

Further sanctions on Russia are being discussed at EU level, Simon Coveney has said.

“We have had four rounds of sanctions so far but there is a possibility to go further, whether that's energy products, like, like coal and oil, whether it's access to EU ports for Russian vessels, or whether it's lengthening the list of people who are subjected to travel bans and asset freezes,” Mr Coveney said, speaking in Warsaw.

“So far, that figure is about 685 people, but of course, that has the potential to be expanded further.

Mr Coveney said that different countries have different pressure points within the EU in terms of their relationship, reliance on products like gas, for example and a variety of options being looked at now but the challenge is to maintain unity across the European but also with the UK and the US.

“There is an appetite to ensure that the deterrent to the Kremlin for continuing this war needs to be strong and needs to be strengthened as the war continues.

“While of course there's a focus on implementing what's already been agreed.

“I think there will be discussions on adding to the existing sanctions list even further if there's not progress towards a ceasefire.”

Mr Coveney said the Irish public, just like the public in Poland, had been extraordinarily moved, but also enraged by what they are seeing in the heart of the Russian aggression.

The Minister said he had travelled to Poland to see what Ireland could do on a bilateral basis with Poland to do more to help the Ukrainian and to try to explore diplomatic solutions to bring about a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian sovereign territory.

Women take care of children as they sit with their possessions at the train station in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

“People in Ireland have watched the generosity and the solidarity of your country here towards Ukraine, which has been quite remarkable,” he added.

“Two million people have crossed the border into Poland in three weeks.

“We recognise that this needs to become a collective EU effort together to support that continuing human tragedy of predominantly women and children, while their husbands and brothers and fathers stay in Ukraine to fight for their country and for their cities and towns, sovereignty.

“So I wanted to reinforce the message that whatever country you come from in, in the EU, we are in this together because this is not an Eastern European issue. This is a war against the way of life that we have built in the EU and the way of life that many in Ukraine rightly aspire to move towards.”

The Foreign Affairs Council and defence counsel will meet again on Monday to discuss the next steps, Mr Coveney said he will use every opportunity we have, whether as a member of the UN Security Council, in the UN General Assembly, or working with the International Criminal Court, to expose and hold accountable those who are responsible, Ireland will do all it can.

'Diplomatic expulsions'

Meanwhile, a Fine Gael TD has repeated his call for the Government to start expelling Russian diplomats in Ireland.

Neale Richmond has said Ireland should join other EU Member States Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in expelling Russian diplomats.

“As Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine rages for a third week, there is a need for Ireland to pursue the full range of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime, including diplomatic expulsions,” he said.

“This week we have seen a total of 20 Russian diplomats expelled from embassies in Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

“These expulsions should be a wake-up call for the Irish Government who need to follow suit and start expelling Russian diplomats.”

There are 31 Russian diplomats based in the Russian embassy on Orwell Road, Dublin. These 31 Russian diplomats include two defence attachés.