Good Friday Agreement ‘cannot change’, Biden warns at St Patrick’s Day event

Joe Biden has rounded off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington with an emphatic warning that the Good Friday Agreement “cannot change”.

Appearing at the traditional shamrock ceremony in the White House, Mr Biden made an impassioned plea that the Good Friday Agreement be protected amid the ongoing back-and-forth between Britain and the EU over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

US President Joe Biden, speaking while Taoiseach Micheál Martin appeared virtually due to a Covid-positive test, directly addressed the ongoing negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the political instability in the region.

Speaking about the relationship between Ireland and the US, he said: “Our nations both are deeply committed to protecting the hard-won gains of peace in Northern Ireland. The Good Friday Agreement has been the foundation of peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland for nearly 25 years.

“It cannot change.”

Amid resounding applause, he said he had made that point to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he described as a “friend”.

Mr Biden said all sides “must continue to resolve challenges over the implementation of (the) Northern Ireland Protocol”.

“The United States stands ready to work with all the communities of Northern Ireland to ensure its extraordinary economic potential and ensure that it’s realised, and we look forward to supporting the next Northern Ireland Executive after the upcoming Assembly elections, which are on their way.”

Those elections will be held in May, at a time of considerable uncertainty about the future direction of politics in Northern Ireland.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a move which also removed deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

“History has proven that with the people of Northern Ireland, our leaders can accomplish when they work together,” Mr Biden told the audience at the ceremony.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin called for ‘unity of purpose’ over Ukraine (Oliver Contreras/PA)

Earlier, Mr Martin spoke of his disappointment at being unable to meet face-to-face with Mr Biden on St Patrick’s Day after contracting Covid.

Mr Martin was speaking as it emerged he may have to stay in the US for up to 10 days, although he insisted he will keep working while in Washington.

During the virtual meeting earlier in the day, Mr Biden hailed Irish leadership for its handling of the Ukrainian crisis.

Mr Biden also reaffirmed the US administration’s “unequivocal support” for the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden, who identifies deeply with his own Irish heritage, was seated beside a traditional bowl of shamrock during the bilateral meeting.

He quoted Irish poet WB Yeats as he described the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on the world.

“All changed, changed utterly – a terrible beauty has been born,” he said.

Mr Biden said Irish leadership on the issue has been “noticeable and impressive”.

Both leaders condemned the invasion, with the Irish leader speaking about the need for a “unity of purpose”.

The leaders’ bilateral meeting lasted just over an hour.

The Taoiseach, who appeared virtually from Blair House where he is staying, also thanked Mr Biden for the US’s backing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He praised the “steadfast support”, referencing how “important the Good Friday Agreement is in respect of stability and peace on the island of Ireland”.

He said: “Over the last number of days, as I’ve been here, we’ve also witnessed – once again – that two way, very robust economic relationship between the United States and Ireland.”