Ukraine and undocumented Irish on the agenda for Martin-Biden virtual meeting

The Taoiseach and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting later today after Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid.

Part of the meeting, which is due to begin at 2.30pm (Irish Time) will be streamed live before both leaders have a private discussion.

The in-person meeting between both men was cancelled in dramatic fashion last night after Mr Martin received a positive Covid test in Washington.

Mr Martin had been attending the annual Ireland Funda dinner when the result of his PCR test came through and was forced to leave mid-way through the meal.

The Taoiseach was also due to attend the traditional Speaker's Lunch on Capitol Hill later today, however, it is not yet clear if this event will go ahead now in the absence of Mr Martin.

It is expected that Ukraine will dominate discussions, however, the issue of undocumented Irish in the US and further cooperation between both counties will also be discussed.

Mr Martin said strengthening and developing the "existing channels of legal migration" between the two countries will also be explored.

"We have to develop newer mechanisms, the two-way exchange between our countries that are legal exchanges of people.

"We also want to discuss the economic relationship between Ireland and the United States, which is a powerful relationship, not just in terms of the American multinationals that are present in Ireland, but also the number of Irish companies that are located in America, creating thousands and thousands of jobs in America."