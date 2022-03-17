US President Joe Biden: Ireland's future is going to change the world

Ireland is a “country with a past that tugs at our hearts and a future that’s going to change the world,” President Joe Biden has said.

Addressing the Ireland Funds dinner in Washington, the US President remembered his ancestors who left Co Mayo and Co Louth 165 years ago.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had been in attendance at the annual gala dinner but left early when the results of the test came through.

“The Blewitts and the Finnegans eventually settled in Scranton, Pennsylvania. And that's where my parents met and were married.

And it was in Scranton, where I was born, that I inherited my mother's side of the family's overwhelming pride, overwhelming pride in being Irish.

He highlighted the unique bond between Ireland and the US, stating: “Everything between us runs deep, the literature, the poetry, the sadness, the joy, most of all our resilience. Despite everything we've never stopped being dreamers and I think we Irish the only people in the world who actually are nostalgic for the future.”

President Biden added: “While terrible things have happened on both sides of our shores, violence, civil unrest, racial and religious discrimination, we are nations and people that are self-reflective and self-corrective nations where hope runs deep, and optimism reigns, optimism that's brave and digs deep.

“My mother used to have an expression for real, saying: ‘Joe, remember, as long as you're alive, you have an obligation to strive. And you're not dead to see in the face of God.’ That was our anthem."

He went on to describe Ireland as “a global force in culture and in the arts, leaders on the world stage, members of the United Nations Security Council, a country with a past that tugs at our hearts in the future that's going to shape the world.”

President Biden remembered his trip to Ireland in 2016 with fondness, joking that the honorary doctorate he received from Trinity College Dublin meant he caught up with his wife Dr Jill Biden.

Turning to world events, President Biden said: “At this time, our time, we see more change and challenge, I believe, than anytime in generations. A once in a century pandemic, economic unease and anxiety, an existential threat, a climate crisis. And what we see today in Ukraine, an unprovoked war of aggression, and the vicious vicious vicious treatment of Ukrainian people, the bombing hospitals and homes and nurseries.

“But I also see the strength, necessity and endurance of democracy,” he said.