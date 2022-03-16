Donohoe:  The war in Ukraine is a timely reminder of the value of Irish-UK relations

The war in Ukraine is a timely reminder of the value of Irish-UK relations, Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking at an event in Westminster, London, the finance minister said that, while there were issues between the two sides in terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, he believed that they could only be solved together.

"In any friendship, in any relationship that is so close, that matters so much to both partners, of course there are always ups and downs," Mr Donohoe said.

"Of course there are always challenges. Of course there are always moments in which there are difficulties that we have to confront together. But that's the point. We will confront them together.

"That is the spirit that guides the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland as we look to the future. If ever I saw a time that reminds me of how much we have in common, it is today."

Mr Donohoe was speaking at the St Patrick's Day reception for the non-profit Champ, which was established to support Irish-UK relations. The Michael Gove, British secretary of state, told the event that the people of the two nations are "a family".

"The people of the United Kingdom, the people of the Republic of Ireland, the people of Great Britain and the island of Ireland, we are family. And as family we recognise that sometimes we don't always agree," he said.

"I certainly don't always agree with every single member of my family. We're bound together by so many ties of affection, respect, closeness, solidarity, and St Patrick's Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate that, to celebrate the contribution of people born on the island of Ireland."

He added that the two governments "will overcome the challenges" of the protocol.

The event's organiser, the Newry-born Labour MP for St Helen's North Conor McGinn, said it was important to celebrate St Patrick's Day in the most inclusive manner possible.

"It is important not to say that people are nothing," he said.

Mr Donohoe will tomorrow meet with senior UK political figures, including Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer; and Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor. Their discussions will focus on Ukraine as well as the Irish-British bilateral relationship. He will also meet with Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England.