'I'm not here to lecture Boris Johnson': Taoiseach meets British PM amid growing crisis 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted he will not “lecture” British prime minister Boris Johnson on the UK's failure to accept more Ukrainian refugees when the two leaders meet this afternoon.

Mr Martin and Mr Johnson will hold a bilateral meeting at Twickenham rugby stadium ahead of the England V Ireland Six Nations clash in London.

"I am not here to lecture Boris Johnson or tell him what to do," said Mr Martin.

I want to acknowledge the leadership of the UK in terms of the sanctions imposed on Russia and for the support shown to Ukraine and other countries who value the support given by the UK."

Speaking in London ahead of the meeting, Mr Martin said the two leaders will discuss the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the deepening raft of sanctions imposed by the EU, the UK, and the US.

He said at times of crisis such as this, he regrets the absence of Britain around the table of leaders.

"I've always said to Boris Johnson and to British government representatives that I felt that one of the biggest losses arising out of Brexit was the loss of British heft within the European Union itself," Mr Martin said.

He said he had also always argued "that geopolitically, it was a mistake".

But the British people have made that decision.

I still hold to that, I'm glad to see the strong engagement between Britain, Europe, and the United States in respect of this severe threat to the multilateral order."

It is expected the two leaders will also discuss the Northern Ireland protocol and the upcoming Assembly elections in May.

In recent days, it has emerged that the UK government has serious concerns about Ireland's open-door policy to refugees, with unnamed ministers quoted as saying Dublin could become a backdoor for criminals seeking to enter the UK.

Ireland has taken in more Ukrainians so far than the UK, but Mr Martin will not be asking Mr Johnson to change his stance.

“From our perspective, we have made it clear that we are part of the EU approach, and the temporary directive applies to all EU countries," he said.

"Britain has relaxed some of its entry requirements, eg backlog in Calais, and I haven’t had any representations yet, but we have explained our situation," he said.