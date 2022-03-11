Taoiseach to discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden and Johnson amid St Patrick’s Day events

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to London on Friday to kick off a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day in both the UK and Washington DC.

Mr Martin will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden in the coming days where they will discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

On Friday evening, the Taoiseach will attend a reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, where he will meet members of the business community from the UK as well as Ireland. On Saturday, the Taoiseach will attend an Enterprise Ireland business event and roundtable at the Embassy of Ireland.

Mr Martin is also to attend the Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham, which will include a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is understood the leaders will discuss Irish and British relations amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The Taoiseach will be guest of honour of the St Patrick’s Day Ball Committee on Saturday evening. This Sunday will see the Taoiseach attend London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade, which this year will celebrate ‘community’ and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Washington

Micheál Martin will then travel to Washington DC for a series of engagements, his first annual St Patrick’s Day visit as Taoiseach. Last year’s engagements were held virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, March 15, will see a cultural programme which includes lunch for Congressman Richie Neal, a ceremony in honour of former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception, and a special performance of Riverdance.

Wednesday, March 16, will feature a series of economic engagements including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala.

The trip will culminate in the traditional visit to the White House to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday, March 17. A government statement said the eight-day trip “will look to celebrate and deepen the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US and UK.”

A programme of events at the White House and Capitol Hill will be held all day, including a breakfast hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill, a bilateral between the Taoiseach and President Biden, as well as the traditional Shamrock Ceremony and Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.

In meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss the strong cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.