European leaders at odds over fast-tracking of Ukraine's EU membership 

European leaders are at odds over whether Ukraine should be allowed join the EU quickly at their informal summit in Versailles.

Leaders met until 3am to discuss the EU’s response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Irish Examiner understands that the leaders, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, spent almost four hours discussing the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

While formally the bloc of 27 countries is supportive of Ukraine joining the EU, there was strong disagreement on when it should happen.

Eastern states such as Lithuania as well as Ireland are supportive of the process being expedited, however, some other states - such as the Netherlands - said it is important the bloc keeps to the usual processes and treaties for enlargement.

The EU’s dependency on Russian oil was discussed and leaders said EU dependency should be reduced given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, such a move is fraught with danger as some states are heavily reliant on Russian supplies of oil and gas.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will address the summit in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup of finance ministers today.