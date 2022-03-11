European leaders at odds over fast-tracking of Ukraine's EU membership 

Formally the bloc of 27 countries is supportive of Ukraine joining the EU, but there was strong disagreement on when it should happen.
European Union leaders pose for a group photo at an EU summit at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 08:41
Daniel McConnell Political Editor, in Versailles

European leaders are at odds over whether Ukraine should be allowed join the EU quickly at their informal summit in Versailles.

Leaders met until 3am to discuss the EU’s response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Irish Examiner understands that the leaders, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, spent almost four hours discussing the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

While formally the bloc of 27 countries is supportive of Ukraine joining the EU, there was strong disagreement on when it should happen.

Eastern states such as Lithuania as well as Ireland are supportive of the process being expedited, however, some other states - such as the Netherlands - said it is important the bloc keeps to the usual processes and treaties for enlargement.

The EU’s dependency on Russian oil was discussed and leaders said EU dependency should be reduced given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, such a move is fraught with danger as some states are heavily reliant on Russian supplies of oil and gas.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will address the summit in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup of finance ministers today.

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive

