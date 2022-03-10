Taoiseach tries to play down 'childish' spat between Stephen Donnelly and John McGuinness 

The Taoiseach has attempted to play down a “childish” spat between two leading members of his party, after one presented the other with a baby’s soother.

Micheál Martin, speaking in France, sought to laugh off the bitter war of words between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Oireachtas finance committee chairman John McGuinness who have been at odds in recent days.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner earlier today, Mr McGuinness sought to present the baby’s soother to Mr Donnelly at the weekly Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting at which Mr Martin was present.

Mr McGuinness took offence at a radio interview Mr Donnelly gave the day before during which he made reference to the Kilkenny TD’s wife in relation to trips he took to Dubai when he was trade minister in 2007.

This attack was in response to scathing criticism Mr McGuinness voiced in recent weeks about a trip Mr Donnelly and his senior civil servant Robert Watt took to Dubai in January, at a time when both men were embroiled in separate controversies.

Mr McGuinness, the chairman of the Oireachtas finance committee, has repeatedly called Mr Watt and Mr Donnelly to appear before the committee to answer questions about Mr Watt’s controversial €81,000 pay increase.

Mr McGuinness and his committee published a damning report into the awarding of a salary of nearly €300,000 to Mr Watt, and criticised both Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt for their failure to cooperate and to be held accountable.

Several sources have confirmed that, at the end of the parliamentary party meeting, Mr McGuinness approached Mr Donnelly and offered him the soother.

When the minister refused to accept it and sought to turn away, Mr McGuinness asked him if he “wanted it for Robert”, in reference to Mr Watt.

Sources at the meeting said they could barely believe what they were seeing and feared the row would have “spilled over”.

Responding to questions in France, Mr Martin said he had seen the Irish Examiner’s report on the spat but added: “In the context of everything's going on, I wouldn't describe that as an acceleration of a spat, in the presentation of a baby soother. It is an unlikely escalation of a spat, I would have thought.”

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said he had no comment on the incident.

In January, Mr McGuinness branded a trip by Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt to Dubai 2020 health week expo as ‘outrageous’.

At the time of the trip a domestic health crisis was raging, with the fallout from up to 250 adolescents being overmedicated at Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

On Wednesday, Mr McGuinness called on Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt to account for their actions or resign their position.