'Always possible' Irish troops could be sent to border of Ukraine conflict, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is “always possible” that Irish troops could be sent to the border of the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on his arrival at an informal summit of EU leaders, Mr Martin said Ireland “stands ready to help”.

He said that Irish involvement would require a triggering of the 'triple lock' mechanism of Government approval, Dáil approval and UN resolution.

“That's always possible," he said.

"You know, we have the triple lock basically means Dáil approval, Government approval and UN resolution, which then enables Irish troops to serve either in peacekeeping or peace enforcement.

"And as you know, we have served the European Union peace enforcement missions in the past.

“We stand ready to help neighbouring countries in terms of humanitarian crises in terms of logistics along the border between Poland and Ukraine,” he said.

Rising energy prices

Mr Martin said Ireland is seeking flexibility in terms of the levels of VAT which are applied to energy prices.

“We believe there should be flexibilities in terms of the application of that framework, particularly in terms of historic derogations that we enjoy in relation to that, We don't want to lose those historic derogations which basically mean we're at a lower rate now,” he said.

He said that if the Government reduced VAT further when things went back to normal the rate of VAT would have to go higher than it is already.

He said that "we must keep the wheels of industry going."

"We are in a very, very difficult situation across the continent of Europe, because of this," he added.

Allegations of price gouging

He said instances of price gouging by petrol stations across the country were “morally reprehensible in the context of a barbaric war”.

He said that people and companies were seeking to exploit the situation is morally unacceptable.

He said there are competition authorities in place to ensure no price-fixing goes on but said the possibility of inspections of petrol forecourts is a matter for that authority.

EU leaders summit

Mr Martin said the gathering of leaders will be emotional in the sense that all prime ministers are very well aware of the enormous human impact of this war on the people.

In Ireland and elsewhere there's huge solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"There's also huge anger at the atrocities that have been visited on people in their towns, in their cities. It's beyond belief that such atrocities are occurring. We pay tribute to the journalists of the world who are bringing those photographs to us, risking their lives to get in behind the scenes,” he said.

He also paid tribute to French President Emmanuel Macron for keeping the channels of communication open with Vladimir Putin to “get this war ended, and that's the most important, to get the war ended.”

'Soother' row in Fianna Fáil

Asked about the escalating spat between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, who presented the minister with a baby’s soother, the Taoiseach sought to play down the discord.

"In the context of everything's going on, I wouldn't describe that as an acceleration of a spat, in the presentation of a baby soother.

"It is an unlikely escalation of a spat, I would have thought,” he said.