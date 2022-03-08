Sinn Féin TD finds it 'hard to believe' Violet-Anne Wynne was not supported by party

A Sinn Féin TD has said that it is "hard to believe" that her former party colleague Violet-Anne Wynne was not supported by her Oireachtas colleagues.

Speaking outside Leinster House ahead of a Dáil motion on improving assessment times for children with disabilities on Tuesday, Cavan-Monaghan TD Pauline Tully said that she had sent a text message to Ms Wynne, who left the party 10 days ago claiming she was the victim of a campaign of "psychological warfare" but had not had a response.

Ms Tully said that she was "shocked" that Ms Wynne had left the party, but said that she found it "hard to believe" that Ms Wynne felt unsupported by the Sinn Féin parliamentary party.

"I find that hard to believe because I know that she did receive good support. And I mean, I would have been one of the people who were quite close to her and there were a number of others and we gave her a lot of support as much as we possibly could."

Ms Tully said that while she was not saying she did not believe Ms Wynne, she did not accept that the Clare TD was isolated.

“Obviously, I can't speak for what was happening on the ground in her constituency but definitely here I can’t see that. We very much included her and supported her in every way we could,” said Ms Tully, who added that she and Ms Wynne were "in and out of each other's offices" in Leinster House.

Party colleague David Cullinane said that the party does allow TDs to hire their own staff and that female TDs are supported by their colleagues.

My view is - and you can talk to any of our female colleagues here behind me - Sinn Féin makes sure that all of our TDs are properly supported if there are issues.

He said that there have been issues in the Clare constituency but said that happens across politics.

“There are at times issues in constituencies for every political party. It has to be said politics can be very tough. But we make sure that all of our members, all of our staff are properly supported.”

Mr Cullinane also rejected reports over the weekend that two Sinn Féin TDs - Martin Browne and Patricia Ryan - would be deselected at the next general election.

"Those reports are absolutely wrong. Not only is that wrong, they are absolutely fully supported.

"I have to say that how some in the media project how Sinn Féin works could not be more wrong."