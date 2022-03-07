Ivana Bacik to run for leader of Labour Party 

Ivana Bacik has confirmed her intentions to become the next leader of the Labour Party after Alan Kelly announced his resignation last week.

In an email to councillors, the Dublin Bay South TD said she would be seeking nominations for the leadership role.

On Friday, Alan Kelly backed Ms Bacik and told Tipp FM she would "almost certainly" become the leader and that he hoped the party would coalesce around her.

According to the Irish Times, in the email sent on Monday, Ms Bacik said:

“Prior to making any public statement, I would like to take the opportunity this morning to let you and all Labour councillors know that I intend to seek nomination from Constituency Councils to run for that election”.

She is due to meet with councillors, members and area representatives to discuss her plans for the Labour Party.

“And to hear your ideas on how a united and re-energised Labour Party can again become the leading centre-left force in Irish politics,” the email read.

Ms Bacik also said she was looking forward to working with Mr Kelly.

“Regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming electoral process, I look forward to working with Alan, my other parliamentary party colleagues, councillors, area reps, members and supporters across the country, to advance Labour’s agenda for equality, solidarity and fairness," she said.

On Friday, Mr Kelly described Ms Bacik as “incredible”.

“She was fighting issues before they became fashionable. She deserves her chance, so let's give it to her,” he told Tipp FM.

Following his resignation, in a public statement at Leinster House on Wednesday evening, Mr Kelly acknowledged the party had not made progress in the opinion polls under his leadership.

In an emotional speech, Mr Kelly thanked his party members, staff, family and friends.