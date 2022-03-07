Leo Varadkar has 'every intention' of leading Fine Gael into next election

Leo Varadkar has said he has “every intention” of leading his party into the next general election amid speculation around his successor.

While the Tánaiste is “not threatened” by anyone in his party, he has admitted that he is not going to “go on and on forever” as Fine Gael leader.

Mr Varadkar was responding to a detailed sample of the Fine Gael parliamentary party carried out by the 'Irish Examiner'. It found that Simon Harris, the further and higher education, research, innovation and science minister, and Helen McEntee, the justice minister, were the most favoured candidates to take over the leadership among TDs, senators, and MEPs.

However, a poll carried out by the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks found that Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, was the public’s preferred choice to take over at the helm of Fine Gael.

The new poll appears to revive Simon Coveney's prospects of leading Fine Gael after Leo Varadkar — but the Tánaiste says he has no plans to step down yet. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Coveney ranked ahead of Ms McEntee; Mr Harris; and Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister.

The same survey found that Michael McGrath, the public expenditure and reform minister, was favourite to become the next leader of Fianna Fáil, beating Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan; Mayo TD Dara Calleary; Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen; Norma Foley, the education minister; and Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, to top the hypothetical poll.

Mr Varadkar said: “I absolutely have every intention of leading my party into the next general election... and contesting my seat in Dublin West.

I am honoured to have been elected there on four consecutive occasions with an increased first-preference vote on each occasion and I look forward to the next election whenever it comes. We have a lot of work to do between now and then.

“But I’m certainly not going to go on and on forever, nobody should... and I think it’s great that I have such a strong front bench and I have so many people sitting around the Cabinet table — Fine Gael ministers who would be capable and very able in leading the party — and that doesn’t bother me or make me feel uncomfortable or threatened at all,” Mr Varadkar said.

Separately, he said a bill to allow employees to apply to work remotely was “a work in progress”, adding that “when it’s done, it will be right”.

The bill, which would give employers 13 reasons under which they could deny a request to work from home, has been criticised by businesses and those representing workers. Mr Varadkar said it was “disappointing” that there was such a gap between both sides on the matter.

He said those advocating for workers “almost want the right to demand remote working”, which he said was “not practical” as that would undermine public services and the performance of businesses that “ultimately need to make a profit to survive”.

He added that, on the other side, business representatives thought that there should be no law at all governing remote working.

“So the job of government is to listen and that’s what we are going to do. We’re listening to everybody who has a view on this,” said Mr Varadkar.

“I really think every business, every employee, every organisation should have a remote-working policy so that, when you go to work there, you know what it is and you know what your options are,” the Tánaiste added.