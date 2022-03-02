Russian diplomatic expulsions are being considered, Fine Gael members told

Signalling a possible shift in Ireland’s stance on neutrality is needed, Leo Varadkar said the Russian invasion into Ukraine has changed our world.
A pro-Russian rebel looks up while riding on a tank flying Russia's flag, on a road east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine in 2015. File picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 21:38
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Russian diplomatic expulsions from Dublin are being considered, a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party has been told.

Responding to calls from his own party members, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he understood such calls for the ambassador's expulsion.

The meeting heard calls from a number of TDs and Senators for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled in light of the invasion.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin appeared to downplay the suggestion of expelling diplomats but senior government sources have confirmed that removing a "certain number" of diplomats is being examined.

Mr Varadkar warned however this could result in the Irish embassy in Moscow being closed to the detriment of 60 Irish students and hundreds of Irish citizens in Russia and ongoing surrogacy cases.

He also said a debate about Ireland’s security and foreign policy is required but not a knee jerk reaction.

Signalling a possible shift in Ireland’s stance on neutrality is needed, Mr Varadkar said the Russian invasion into Ukraine has changed our world.

The Fine Gael leader said Ukrainians were fighting for their independence, democracy, personal liberties and were an inspiration to all.

He warned the war could become even more violent and difficult in weeks to come and we have a duty to our European allies.

The Fianna Fáil party welcomed and received an address from the ambassador of Ukraine, Larysa Gerasko.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the meeting that he supports sanctions against Russia but says this does not include the Aughinish plant, as the facility is essential for the EU.

According to sources, the Taoiseach outlined the importance of a common European response to this barbaric attack on the Ukrainian people.

He said Ireland has advocated for the widest sanctions possible informing the meeting that a Cabinet sub-committee of Ministers is scheduled to meet Thursday to co-ordinate a humanitarian response.

At EU level, Ireland, Mr Martin said, will fully support proposals to ensure that Ukrainian refugees have the right to live, work, have access to education and healthcare in the European Union for initially one and up to three years.

Europe must show resilience as we face the consequences of the actions of this evil dictator who is committing shocking war crimes on Ukrainian people. 

“A major humanitarian crisis will arise in the coming period and a major humanitarian response will come from the Irish government,” he said.

People across communities in Ireland are already in contact to say they want to play their part to support our response, the meeting heard.

Back at the Fine Gael party meeting, delays to issuing passports was again raised by concerned TDs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told colleagues that 156,000 applications were made in February - 20,000 more than January.

Of those, 70,000 applications did not have correct supporting documentation, he said.

Another 72,000 were adult renewals with turnarounds achieved within 48 hours for 35,000. He added that processing times were coming down but it was still not where it needed to be.

The meeting also heard from surrogacy advocates who are seeking legislative changes.

#Ukraine
<p>United Nations members stand up and applaud after a vote on a resolution concerning the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig</p>

Coveney welcomes UN condemnation of Russia over invasion of Ukraine

