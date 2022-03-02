Senators apologise for Government failure to fix housing crisis

Senators have apologised on behalf of consecutive governments for failing to fix the housing crisis in the Seanad.

Lynn Ruanne and Eileen Flynn read aloud a gathered testimony from civil society groups which detailed case studies of those facing or experiencing homelessness in the Senate on Wednesday during a Private Members Motion on housing brought forward by the two women and their fellow senators Frances Black and Alice Mary Higgins.

The motion calls on the government to phase out and ultimately end State reliance on family hubs and private emergency accommodation within the next 12-months and take immediate action to deliver on its commitment to end Direct Provision, and fully vindicate the housing rights of disabled persons under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"To every adult and child in emergency accommodation, in hotels, hostels and shelters," Ms Ruanne read.

"To every adult and child in Direct Provision.

"To those staying with friends and family, living in others’ back gardens and sleeping on couches, those paying extortionate rents, to the Traveller community, whose nomadic way of life has been criminalised "To those disabled people, regardless of their impairments, who cannot secure an appropriate home to meet their needs."

The testimony heard from "Brendan", who feels like he is "living on a trapdoor with a rope around his neck, at the mercy of landlords who ignore complaints about filthy carpets and a broken shower; cold water and cold air howling through cracked windows."

Alya whose family received an eviction notice months before her Leaving Cert, children who have spent year after year in emergency accommodation, "their childhood robbed of the many milestones and memories they should have had", and "Raphael, who is constantly looking for a place to live, and who has slept in overcrowded houses and on friends’ couches and floors," were all apologised to.

The motion also calls on the government to undertake an urgent audit of living conditions in all Traveller-specific accommodation, take urgent action to address any deficiencies, and to establish a National Traveller Accommodation Authority to oversee the long-term development and implementation of Traveller accommodation.

The State’s definition of homelessness should also be widened to include those living in insecure or inappropriate institutional accommodation, the ‘hidden homeless', and individuals and families in receipt of housing assistance payments, according to the motion.