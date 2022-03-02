Housing targets will be exceeded this year, minister claims

The Government will exceed its targets this year under its Housing For All plan, the Housing Minister has claimed.

Darragh O’Brien said there is a target to build 24,600 private and public homes and he expects to hit and possibly exceed that number.

Last year the Government announced plans to spend €4bn annually on building 33,000 new homes every year by the end of the decade.

The Housing For All plan has committed to building an average of 9,500 social homes every year and to eradicate homelessness by 2030.

Delighted to join colleagues on an extremely wet day in St. Canice’s #Finglas where @coophousingie & @DubCityCouncil are delivering 32 much-needed homes to families & individuals with the support of @DeptHousingIRL #HousingforAll pic.twitter.com/KoDNgGdvzO — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) March 2, 2022

Mr O’Brien was speaking as he opened a development of 32 homes at St Canice’s Hall in Finglas, Dublin. The housing minister was joined by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland.

The development, two blocks of 32 apartments, consisting of 16 two-bedroom and 16 one-bedroom units with terraces, balconies and roof terraces, was launched by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI).

The development provides homes for a diverse range of needs, including people living alone, families, people who have experienced homelessness, people who experience disability and older people.

Mr O’Brien defended a Government decision to use private developers to build public housing.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien at the launch of the St Canice’s Hall housing development in Finglas (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s about partnership here and it’s about co-operation,” he added.

“I’ve asked our state agencies to hand land over to another agency that we’ve set up, which is the Land Development Agency. Enough land for a further 15,000 homes.

“So we’ve got to use all the weapons in our armoury to actually tackle this housing crisis.

“It’s good now to see actually approved housing bodies, local authorities, the state directly, the private sector, all building.

“We need all of them to build if we’re going to hit the targets that we need to get up to an average of 33,000 new-build homes each year between now and 2030.

“I get the frustration but there is there is hope. The projections this year are good.

“We have a target this year of delivering 24,600 private and public homes and I expect us to hit and exceed that target.

“We will build up further so it is happening. We have new tenants in place in state-backed affordable rents through our cost rental.

“It didn’t exist a year ago, that’s in place now and we will have hundreds more tenants.

Mr O'Brien added: “We’re going to have affordable purchase for working people and we’re going to build 9,000 new social homes this year.

“We’re also bringing older homes and vacant homes back into use, which is a big scourge.

“We’re making progress and Housing For All is going to work. It’s a fully financed housing plan and it’s the first time that’s been done in the history of the state.

“It’s the most ambitious plan in the history of the state.”