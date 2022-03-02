Labour and Sinn Féin call for Russian Ambassador's expulsion from Ireland

The Russian Ambassador is a liar and should be thrown out of the country, the Dáil has heard.

During a charged session of Leaders' Questions, Labour leader Alan Kelly called on Irish people in Russia to leave and for the Government to cut all diplomatic ties with the Putin regime.

In his contribution, Mr Kelly said the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yuri Filatov, "is a liar, he cannot be trusted" and the Irish people want him to be expelled.

Labour leader @AlanKellyLabour calls for the Russian Ambassador to Ireland to be expelled from the country. "You can't trust him." | More: https://t.co/u5TUMZafrU pic.twitter.com/ogaKHcNh38 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 2, 2022

"The Irish people want us to lead, they don't want him here in Ireland," Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly, in the strongest contribution of the session, questioned the validity of the government strategy in seeking to keep diplomatic channels open.

He said: “There is no way the Russian ambassador should stay in Ireland.

What's the point in having diplomatic channels with somebody who lies?

Responding, Taoiseach Micheàl Martin said he holds no torch for the ambassador. He said expelling the ambassador may be popular domestically but would have very real consequences for Irish people on the ground in Russia.

He told the Dáil that Ireland will move as part of the EU and that strength of unity is most important.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald also called for the expulsion of the Ambassador.

“It is essential as shells rain down on Kyiv, as people flee for their lives that we demonstrate in every way to the Russian Federation that Ireland means business,” she said.

Mr Martin in response was clear that expelling the ambassador is not his preferred option as of now, despite calls from within his own party to do so.

He said: “I'm not going to cut off channels that potentially can help us to get Irish citizens who are in difficulty out of Ukraine.”