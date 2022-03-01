Mick Wallace and Clare Daly reject EU resolution to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have rejected a European Parliament resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanding Vladimir Putin immediately pull his troops out.

The motion, which also argued in favour of a speeding up of Ukraine's candidacy for EU membership, received overwhelming support with 637 MEPs voting in favour and just 13 members against, a further 26 abstained.

Setting out their reasons for voting against the resolution, the two MEPs claimed the EU is "manipulating public anger to accelerate militarisation".

They added that the stance they have taken is "in the tradition of Irish neutrality and international support for peace" and said that they had been elected on a platform of opposing war.

The motion condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Russia's "illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression" against Ukraine.

It also demanded that Russia "immediately terminate" all military activities in Ukraine and called on EU countries to reduce the number of Russian diplomatic and consular representations in EU member states.

In a joint statement, Mr Wallace and Ms Daly said much of the resolution was "important and necessary", as it "correctly condemns Russian aggression and calls for humanitarian support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees".

However, the politicians stated: "The resolution also calls to accelerate the provision of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine, to strengthen NATO's forward presence, to dramatically increase defence spending, and to activate European common and joint defence efforts".

It also opportunistically calls for opening the European energy market to fracked American liquified gas (LNG).

The MEPs said they had tried to have these issues addressed.

They added that there had been "attempts to misrepresent" their voting record and urged the public to look at their "consistent and unequivocal" condemnation of all war.

"We will continue to oppose both Russian aggression and the militarisation of Europe, which are not in the interests of Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans, or anyone else," both MEPs stated.