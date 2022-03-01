Taoiseach labels Vladimir Putin as a 'thug' and a 'bully'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “thug” and a “bully” who has committed war crimes in breach of international law.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin also said that while he understands the anger towards the Russian ambassador and his utterances in advance of the invasion, he said no EU country is proposing the expulsion of ambassadors at this time.

He said it is important that Ireland works in unity with EU partners.

Mr Martin said is that it is important from a practical point of view, in terms of looking after our citizens - either in Russia or in Ukraine - that we keep all channels open right now.

He said that Ireland has "a limited presence and the embassy in Moscow" with six individuals, who "have a fundamental function to look after our citizens in Russia,” he said.

He said Ireland has no hesitation in supporting sanctions against Russia.

“First of all, we will do everything we can to ensure compliance with the sanctions. We have no interest, none, zero, in enabling any Russian oligarch or anyone who's part of the sanctions list. We have no interest, as a country, in protecting anybody in that regard, let us be crystal clear in that,” he said.

In terms of issuing visa waivers for Ukrainian citizens, he said, the Cabinet on Tuesday morning went further in the European Union in allowing displaced people to come to Ireland.

He said EU justice and home affairs ministers will meet on Thursday in Brussels to ratify this.

“But we're making very liberal understandably so for Ukrainian people fleeing Ukraine to come to this country due to any European country but to Ireland.”

Asked by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Social Democrats leader Catherine Martin about what Putin has done, Mr Martin said: “I agree with the sentiments expressed by the deputy in relation to the appalling attack and war being raged against Ukrainian people by Vladimir Putin and the Russian leadership.

“And I have no doubt that the vast majority of Russian people do not support this war,” he said.

Mr Martin also addressed "the diplomatic issue" stating: “First of all, anything we do I believe should be in concert with our European partners. I think European strength and support unity of purpose is very important here,” he said.

Ms Murphy cited examples of Russian companies being able to use the IFSC in Dublin as a means to avoid sanctions and operate a scheme of accessing money and called on the Government to clamp down on that.

Separately, Mr Martin responded to a question from Joan Collins TD who raised the recent unfair dismissal case of workers in a Dublin restaurant over the withholding of tips by the company.

Mr Martin said that tips were essentially being retained or kept used as part of wages is absolutely unacceptable. “That's reprehensible and wrong, if that was what transpired here.”

He said there should be full and absolute transparency governing the issue of tips. He said many people are under the impression that tips go to workers but they don’t.