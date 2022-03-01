More than €45,000 spent on new floor and painting a staircase at Dublin's Mansion House

More than €45,000 was spent fitting a new reception room floor and on the stripping and repainting of half a staircase at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Dublin City Council said it had spent just over €28,000 on the removal of two dozen layers of paint on the historic yew staircase of the lord mayor’s residence before giving it a French polish.

Another €17,246 was spent to fit 115sw m of herringbone parquet floor in the Mansion House’s Oak Room, according to the local authority.

The two projects were the biggest contributors to a more than €50,000 bill for improvement works at the historic home on Dawson St in the heart of the capital’s city centre over the past two years.

FOI records detail how less than half of the staircase project was carried out, with the city council hoping to finish the job this year if “budget permits”.

An internal email said the lower part of stairs could easily be seen by any visitor to the Mansion House.

“It’s such a beautiful staircase but it’s absolutely covered with layers and layers of brown paint,” said one message. “The samples done show how lovely the wood is and how it could look. I think it would be very beneficial to have [it] done.”

The lord mayor’s office said the project could be split in three if required, with the lower half considered the priority, and the upper portion and landing to be done later.

An email said: “My only concern is the current budget of the City Council and the call to reduce the budget within departments. Is it possible to proceed with this work within the current budgetary restraints?”

Work was given the go-ahead with contractors having to chemically strip 25 old coats of paint from the wood, before preparing the surface, and adding a French polish.

Upheaval

The project caused a bit of upheaval for the then lord mayor Hazel Chu having to use a back staircase for access to the Mansion House’s residential apartment.

Ongoing monitoring was also required for chemical smells emanating from the work, according to a programme of works.

A second project to replace an old floor in the Oak Room of the Mansion House was also given the go-ahead last summer.

The city council said the previous floor needed replacing due to wear and tear, and that the new parquet surface was a “durable and suitable flooring for a room that is used daily”.

A total of €17,246 was spent on the 115sq m solid block oak floor for the room, which is used for civic events, lord mayor receptions, and available to community groups on request.

Two other smaller projects were also undertaken by the council to examine accessibility and ensure everybody can access the Mansion House.

According to FOI records, €3,247 was spent on a survey as part of a proposal for universal access, along with a survey of the lord mayor’s garden.

A further €1,783.50 was spent on a ground-penetrating radar survey to map underground services located beneath the historic house and gardens.

A city council spokesman said the Mansion House had been the official residence of Dublin’s lord mayor since 1715 and was a national monument.

He said: “It continues to fulfil the function it was originally built for as a civic space for use by the lord mayor and is used daily by the lord mayor for civic and community events.

“It is also available to charity and community groups for use subject to the permission of the lord mayor. As such, it is both an historic and working building.”