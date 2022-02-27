EU to announce further sanctions against Russia including expulsion of diplomats

The EU is set to announce a further set of sanctions against Russia as early as Sunday evening, the Irish Government has said.

A meeting of European foreign ministers is to take place later today in Brussels at which “action is expected” in relation to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Speaking on RTÉ television, junior finance minister Patrick O’Donovan said there is to be another meeting of the European Council of Foreign Ministers today with further penalties to be slapped on Vladimir Putin.

“There are a number of different tactics that have been taken by the West and more will be announced tonight. The Minister for Foreign Affairs I spoke to him last night there is a meeting of the European Council of Foreign Ministers and I expect further sanctions to be announced tonight when the foreign ministers meet,” Mr O’Donovan said.

He said these are widespread sanctions aimed at making sure that Russian people ultimately will feel the pain economically.

He said the sanctions are a response from the West and the entire world in response to an unprovoked attack on a sovereign independent democratic country breaking all international law in an unprovoked fashion that we haven't seen since 1938.

Mr O’Donovan said the issue of expulsion of diplomats will be discussed at that meeting in Brussels and that Ireland will work as part of the EU collective as opposed to acting unilaterally.

But he did say he expected action to be taken.

“Minister Coveney is going to be dealing with this issue this evening, as part of the Council of Foreign Ministers, and I expect that there will be action taken as a result,” he said.

Speaking on the same programme, Independent TD Marian Harkin called on the Dáil to convene to move to address the large sums of “dark money” linked to Russia through the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

“One of the points I would make is that maybe the Irish parliament needs to sit to look and see what we're going to do about the dark money that circulating through Dublin. Dublin acted as a conduit through shell companies for entities linked to Putin and Russian oligarchs,” she said.

She said the EU, which has its own challenges in moving quickly has “finally gotten its act together”.

Sinn Fein’s John Brady added his voice to a host of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators who called for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador.

“Sinn Féin have been saying yes, diplomacy, there's still a narrow opportunity there for a diplomatic solution. But we are saying the ambassador needs to be expelled,” he said.

Labour's Duncan Smith said that if that EU meeting fails to reach a consensus on the expulsion of Russian diplomats, then Ireland should "take the lead" and move by itself.