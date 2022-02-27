New poll suggests rise for Fianna Fáil but Sinn Féin remains most popular party

The poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%
New poll suggests rise for Fianna Fáil but Sinn Féin remains most popular party

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 09:45
Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fáil is enjoying a rise in support among voters.

According to the poll, support for Sinn Féin is at 33%.

Support for Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has risen by two points to 17%.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, whose Fianna Fail party has enjoyed a small increase in support (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%.

The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5%.

The new poll, published on Saturday night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4%, with Labour also on 4%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18 and February 23.

Read More

Ireland to close off airspace to Russian planes, says Coveney

More in this section

Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne felt 'ostracised' by local Sinn Féin before resignation Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne felt 'ostracised' by local Sinn Féin before resignation
Russian invasion of Ukraine EU is united on sanctions imposed on Russia — Byrne
Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne resigns from Sinn Féin after 'campaign of psychological warfare' Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne resigns from Sinn Féin after 'campaign of psychological warfare'
pollPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Sinn Féin calls for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices