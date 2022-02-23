Irish Government summons Russian ambassador to emergency meeting over Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has summoned the Russian Ambassador to an emergency meeting tonight to spell out Ireland’s opposition to the invasion into Ukraine, he told the Dáil.

Mr Coveney and his officials will meet with Yury Filatov later this evening.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Mr Coveney said Ireland together with its EU partners urged Russia to reverse its recognition of the Ukraine territories it has moved into, uphold its commitments, abide by international law and return to meaningful negotiations and dialogue without delay. Mr Coveney said:

I have instructed senior officials in my department to summon the Russian Ambassador this evening to underline Ireland’s strong views on these issues.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil that the EU has responded swiftly to Monday’s moves by Russia, as is clearly warranted.

Suite of sanctions against Russia In close coordination with international partners, discussions have been ongoing on an initial package of targeted sanctions measures, which were adopted this afternoon. He said the EU sanctions will target 336 members of the Russian State Duma who voted for this violation of international law and of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, in addition to 22 members already on EU sanctions lists. They will also target 26 decision-makers responsible for the threatening of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and individuals and entities financially or materially supporting them or benefitting from them, he said. The EU sanctions will also target those in the defence sector who play a role in the destabilising actions and those who wage a disinformation war against Ukraine, Mr Coveney said as well as targeting selected banks that are financing Russian decision-makers and other operations in those territories. They will target economic relations between the two breakaway regions and the EU, to ensure that those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions. The EU sanctions will target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU’s capital and financial markets and services, to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies, he said. “The EU stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed in the light of further developments. Ireland will work to ensure that all EU sanctions are implemented here including in respect of financial services and the IFSC,” Mr Coveney said.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, was present in the public gallery to hear Mr Coveney’s speech.

The minister said Ireland is unwavering in its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ireland, at the United Nations, spoke clearly to underline that the decision to recognise the breakaway territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine is a violation of international law.

He said those borders of Ukraine have not changed one iota.

"Ukraine’s borders today are what they were on Monday and what they were on its independence over 30 years ago in 1991," Mr Coveney said.

He said that contrary to the Russian government’s repeated assertion that it has no wish to invade Ukraine – a very real possibility that President Putin is considering a full-scale invasion of that country.

Currently, there are estimated to be at least 110 Russian Battalion Tactical Groups and some 190,000 troops in place in and around Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, the Dáil heard.

In addition, we are seeing the deployment of very substantial naval assets, including in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, as well as combat aircraft and helicopters.

This massive build-up of troops and combat equipment is happening at the same time as a significant increase in false flag operations, disinformation and propaganda efforts.

“We see clearly that the Russian government is clearly willing to use military aggression against Ukraine in order to get what it wants. At this crucial hour, it is important to speak plainly on this matter,” he added.

He said this issue is wider than Ukraine.

“It affects the whole of Europe. This is a challenge to the principles and agreements which have kept Europe, comparatively, very secure and peaceful in our lifetimes. We cannot take that security, that peace, for granted,” he added.