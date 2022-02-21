How Phil Hogan's ever-changing story led to his downfall

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan’s August 2020 resignation came after a series of anomalies and omissions arose in his account of his movements in Ireland during a time of strict public health measures on travel.

Following the public outcry around the Oireachtas golf society event, Mr Hogan was asked to give a full account of his movements by his boss, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Here is the timeline of events that culminated in his resignation:

July 30: Mr Hogan arrived in Ireland from Brussels.

Under public health guidelines, people arriving into Ireland from non-green-list countries, such as Belgium, had to restrict their movements for 14 days. After arriving in Ireland Mr Hogan was self-isolating at a residence he owns at the K Club, in Straffan, Co. Kildare.

August 5: Mr Hogan travelled to Dublin for a medical appointment, and stayed in a health facility overnight. He travelled to stay with a family member in Kilkenny for a period of convalescence. Days later, lockdown restrictions were applied to counties Laois, Kildare and Offaly following a spike in cases.

August 12: Mr Hogan travelled to Dublin for work at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, he held separate meetings with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Robert Troy.

That night, he stayed in the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare, Co. Limerick, however, Hogan’s statement to von der Leyen did not explain where he travelled to after his work in Dublin.

August 13: Mr Hogan plays golf at Adare Manor.

August 17: Mr Hogan was stopped by a garda while in Kildare, en route from Kilkenny to Clifden, for using his mobile phone while driving.

In a statement, Mr Hogan’s spokesman said he was cautioned and did not receive penalty points.

August 18: Mr Hogan played golf in Galway and stayed in Clifden. His statement said he did not take part in any formal dinner or reception that night.

August 19: Day two of the Oireachtas golf event. Mr Hogan played golf before attending the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner with Minister Dara Calleary, Independent TD Noel Grealish and dozens of others.

August 20: At 7pm, the Irish Examiner broke the story online about the event, with Mr Calleary and Mr Hogan in the spotlight.

August 21: Calleary resigned and at 10.58am Mr Hogan released his first statement. Mr Hogan said he had attended it “on the clear understanding that the arrangements proposed to be put in place would be in compliance with the Government’s guidelines”.

August 22: Hogan returns to Brussels amid mounting political pressure.

August 23: Despite continuing pressure, Mr Hogan’s spokesman reiterated that the commissioner would not be resigning from his post.

At 12.20pm Mr Hogan released a further lengthy further statement, apologising “fully and unreservedly” for attending the dinner.

August 24: Political pressure on Mr Hogan continued to mount with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien calling for his resignation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would be concerned if Mr Hogan had breached the lockdown restrictions in Co. Kildare. The Taoiseach said he would like a “very comprehensive statement” from Mr Hogan.

In Brussels, Mr Hogan presented a report on the controversy to president von der Leyen.

August 25: The Irish Examiner reveals that Mr Hogan played golf in Co. Limerick on August 13.

August 26: Mr Hogan resigns stating that the controversy concerning his recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from his work as an EU Commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead.