Remote working subsidy being considered by Government

The Government is examining a scheme which would subsidise the cost of remote working for employees.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys announced in Drogheda on Monday that workers would now be able to book office or desk space in their local hub through a new mobile app 'Connected Hubs'.

She also announced €5m in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

Ms Humphreys said she believed the country would exceed the target of 400 hubs across the country by 2025. She said she was "very confident" that number would be hit "well in advance" of 2025.

However, when it was put to the minister that hubs can cost up to €600 a month, she said a credit scheme from the Government was under consideration.

"We are looking at how we can incentivise people to use these hubs at the minute. But I think you have to work out the costs of a number of things. These spaces are warm and comfortable, you have the right desk, you have the heating on here, you don't have the cost of traveling," she said.

So there are advantages, so people have to consider that. But what remote working does and working in these hubs gives people is choice, it gives people options. They don't have to go back to the old way of doing things."

The minister said this measure was "being looked at" currently and was provided for in last year's budget.

"It's not going to be a huge amount, but it will certainly be a help. We want people to take up remote working — it has benefits for the employer and employee. Other countries have had to incentivise people to move to rural areas, but we haven't had to do that in Ireland."

Asked about the cost of living, Ms Humphreys indicated the Government would not support a Sinn Féin motion aimed at delaying increases in the carbon tax from May 1 for home fuels and October 12 for transport fuels.

"It's clear from research that carbon tax changes behaviour and we have to deal with climate change. The tax is there to encourage people to look at other forms of transport."

Ms Humphreys said the Government was aware that the cost of living was rising but said the Government's €500m package announced last week would "become a reality" for people when the €200 energy credit is paid.