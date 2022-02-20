Future of SDLP Fianna Fáil alliance unclear

The future of the SDLP and Fianna Fáil alliance remains unclear as Colum Eastwood denies telling members of the Irish Labour Party it was being "reversed."

Labour sources present during a plenary meeting between the respective UK Labour parties and the SDLP during the British Labour Party conference in September have told the Irish Examiner that SDLP leader Colum Eastwood appeared to downplay the arrangement between his party and Fianna Fáil when challenged by Labour leader Alan Kelly.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Mr Kelly noted in the meeting that there was an "elephant in the room" that Mr Eastwood's party had a formal arrangement with Fianna Fáil, and he was uncomfortable speaking about internal party matters with the SDLP while this remained in place.

Sources confirmed that Mr Kelly noted at one point that SDLP members had canvassed for Fianna Fáil in Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan's constituency, who was present at the meeting, in February 2020's election, while SDLP MP Claire Hanna had canvassed for Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond.

According to three people present in the meeting, Mr Eastwood said that he had undertaken the alliance with Fianna Fáil because his party was "dying" and noted they had no MPs, and were struggling in the polls.

"It was mad at first that we'd even pretend that there wasn't this arrangement with Fianna Fáil and the SDLP.

"Colum said the party 'were in a difficult situation and needed a way out of it'," one source said.

It wasn't a full-on row, but Alan was blunt and Colum was blunt back."

Another source said: "Colum said the alliance was going nowhere, that they were reversing back out of it.

"He said they needed a lifeboat and it gave them relevance, now they have two MPs they're building again and were reversing back from it.

"It was made it clear to the SDLP that we're the official Labour party and as regards future relations that the Fianna Fáil thing would have to end and the canvassing for other parties would need to stop, there was a lot of straight-talking."

One source noted when Mr Eastwood said they would be reversing the matter, Mr Kelly quipped they would have to "reverse quicker".

The SDLP did not respond to queries on whether the formal alliance between the SDLP and Fianna Fáil remained.

A spokesperson for the party said: “These claims are not an accurate reflection of any conversations that took place at the Labour Party conference.

"The SDLP took part in a productive discussion about the future of labour values across these islands and Europe, a conversation which we continue to have with parties we work with through the Party of European Socialists.

“The SDLP’s policy work with Fianna Fáil was based on delivering solutions to the challenges that people in our communities face.

"One of the clear outcomes of that work is the Shared Island Unit which reflects our thinking and priorities for cross border investment. That work and those conversations will continue."

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said: "The arrangement is in place and we remain in regular contact."