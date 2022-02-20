Cowen portrait is still not complete ten years on

An official portrait of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has yet to be completed more than a decade after he left office.

While artist Blaise Smith was awarded the €12,000 commission to paint the former Fianna Fáil leader, the Office of Public Works (OPW) cannot say when the portrait will be added to the gallery wall of Taoisigh in Leinster House.

No reason provided

The process of commissioning paintings of Mr Cowen's two successors, Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, has yet to begin, with no reason provided for the delay.

Portraits of former Taoisigh hang on the landing opposite the main doors into the Dáil chamber, with the most recent portrait of Bertie Ahern unveiled in 2011.

It is understood the Department of An Taoiseach first approached Mr Cowen, who served as Taoiseach between May 2008 and March 2011, about sitting for the portrait back in 2017. It had previously been reported that the painting would be completed by Spring 2021.

In a statement, the OPW, which commissions the official portraits of former Taoisigh on behalf of the Department of the Taoiseach, said the artwork is currently being painted.

It is anticipated that the portrait of the former Taoiseach Brian Cowen will be completed by the artist in the coming months. No date has been set for installation in Leinster House.

When contacted for an update on progress, the artist said: "When the painting is unveiled some time in the near future it will be the update."

The OPW also confirmed that no official portraits of Mr Kenny, who left office in 2016; or Mr Varadkar, who stood down as Taoiseach following the last election, have been commissioned by the OPW to date.

"The process for commissioning official portraits of former Taoisigh for display in the series in Leinster House is that the Department of the Taoiseach requests that the OPW commence the commissioning process. The OPW provides the Department with a list of artists who specialise in portraiture and have significant experience in undertaking portrait commissions. An artist is selected by the Department of the Taoiseach.

"The OPW manages the commission process on behalf of the Department of the Taoiseach and the portrait is installed in Leinster House when the sitter no longer holds office there," the spokesperson said.