Officials working to get Irish families out of Ukraine as Coveney warns war is now 'the expectation'

Officials are working "around the clock" to get Irish couples and babies born via surrogacy out of Ukraine, the foreign affairs minister has said.

Simon Coveney has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is now "the expectation", which he said will have massive consequences for Europe.

Mr Coveney said diplomatic efforts will continue in a bid to resolve the crisis, but "there is a real sense of foreboding that things are moving in the wrong direction rather than into the direction of de-escalation for now".

It comes as both US and British intelligence warned that Vladimir Putin's plan to seize control of Ukraine is already under way and multiple strikes, including on the capital Kyiv, are imminent.

With the threat of attack within days, Mr Coveney said officials in the Irish embassy in Kyiv and in Dublin had been working "around the night" to ensure that families can get back home with their babies.

He said a number of families had been assisted in leaving the country over the weekend.

It is understood that about a dozen babies are due to be born by surrogacy between now and May.

Mr Coveney said: "There are other families that were expecting children to be born in the coming days and our advice is not to travel to Ukraine.

But of course, we would work individually with the families to try and find solutions under difficult circumstances to keep everybody safe, but also to unite parents with the children that are being born."

Speaking on Newstalk's On the Record, Mr Coveney said a number of commercial airlines are likely to stop flights to Ukraine in the coming days, which would pose further problems.

Senator Mary Seery Kearney, who has been liaising with officials and families, said a "truly incredible amount of work" has been put in the Department of Foreign Affairs staff who issued emergency travel documentation for children born through a surrogacy arrangement to Irish parents.

“I am extremely grateful for the extraordinary effort that has gone into facilitating this, while still ensuring we have a legally robust process."

Mr Coveney said that war would cause huge changes across Europe.

"Not only would this mean an extraordinary loss of life in Ukraine, for both Russian and Ukrainian citizens, but it would also fundamentally change relationships in Europe between east and west, and nobody wins in that scenario."

"Severe sanctions would follow and then a response to those sanctions from Russia and everybody loses."