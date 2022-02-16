Audit finds Eoin Ó Broin claimed most in illegible expenses in last Dáil

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin claimed €2,700 in illegible expenses in the last Dáil, a random audit has found.

TDs and Senators from the previous Dáil were randomly selected for an independent audit by Mazars to ensure they are able to show receipts/relevant documentation, within allowable expenditure categories in Parliamentary Standard Allowance.

Nineteen members were audited in the 32nd Dáil and 25th Seanad and they claimed €343,381.06 for the period under audit.

The PSA comprises a Travel and Accommodation Allowance and the Public Representation Allowance and this audit covers the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

Eoin O'Broin's expenses

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin was called on to return the largest amount, €2,698.08 after the audit found this expenditure was ineligible as it did not fall within an allowable expenditure category. Mr Ó Broin told the Irish Examiner: "The money was repaid in full last year when I received notice of it.

"There were three areas of expenditure, one for office and mobile phones, in the previous year, I had not gotten my bill at the end of 2018 and it rolled into 2019 and you're only allowed to claim expenses in the year it was claimed. It was an oversight on my part.

"The second was taking out advertisements, which is allowed, but you need your name, contact details and clinic times.

"I took out a series of ads on the Bus Connects issue, and I didn't have clinic times on the advert as I do everything by appointment, so I could only be covered for 2/3 of expenses.

"The third was that I organised a seminar and brought over a housing academic, and paid his airfare and standard accommodation costs which came to €700, and I assumed that was allowed as my expenses cover me to travel for conferences, but it's not.

"The rules are straight forward but when you're a busy TD, it's not uncommon to get mixed up in what you think is covered.

It forces you to learn your lesson, it was all in my work as TD but I fell foul of the rules and I accept that completely.

The core purpose of the audit is to establish whether members had valid evidence of vouchers, receipts and bills in respect of the amount paid to them for expenses. Members must retain all original bills, invoices, receipts and vouchers for expenses they have incurred for a period of five years.

Expenses claimed must be wholly and exclusively incurred in the performance of his or her duties as a member of the Oireachtas and should not include any personal element of expenditure.

Others with illegible expenses

Former Fine Gael Senator Gabrielle McFadden came second to Mr Ó'Broin, returning €1,831.89 to the Oireachtas Commission. Fine Gael Senator John O'Mahony returned €892.88.

Labour TD for Dublin Bay North Aodhan Ó Riordáin returned €337.72 to the Oireachtas Commission, who said: "It was a print item which was outside the scheme and included in error. The reason for the error is there were other invoices from the same supplier which were eligible."

Independent Senator Lynn Ruanne returned €114.91.

Ministers of the Government and Ministers for State are given €16,000 in expenses per annum. Members of Dáil Éireann, including office-holders but excluding Ministers of the Government and Ministers for State, are given €20,350.

Members of Seanad Éireann, including office-holders but excluding Ministers of the Government and Ministers for State, get €12,225 in yearly expenses.