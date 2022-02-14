Taoiseach keeps faith in HSE amid claims of 'fake targets' for hiring staff

The Taoiseach has insisted he has faith in the HSE following reports of “fake targets” for hiring staff and “sloppiness” in its financial reporting.

Micheál Martin has pointed to record recruitment in the HSE over the past two years, and said a leaked conversation between Department of Health officials on recruitment is "not accurate".

The Sunday Business Post published details of a recorded meeting between the officials ahead of a meeting with HSE finance officials and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).

The officials raised concerns about "serious financial governance issues at the HSE", including “sloppiness” around financial reporting and “hundreds of millions” of euro of adjustments for “fundamental errors”.

Speaking after unveiling two benches in memory of those who died during Covid and those who were killed in the Stardust tragedy, Mr Martin said: "What I read of those transcripts does not appear to be accurate at all, in respect of reality."

He added: "People can have meetings and things get said at meetings. I don't know the context, the tone of the conversations that took place. It's very unusual that meetings of that kind would be secretly recorded."

He said €24million was agreed for new measures in mental health which he said is "correct and proper".

"We do want to increase investment in mental health to look after so many people across the country who need mental health services."

Mr Martin said: "I do have faith in the HSE. I've worked closely since I came into office as Taoiseach a year and a half now with the leadership of the HSE team who, working with government and resourced by government, I think they've done exceptional work in respect of the pandemic."

When pressed on the matter, the Taoiseach added: "The conversations for me don't quite reflect the reality."