Cost of living crisis: Doubling of €100 energy credit to be centrepiece of government plan

A doubling of the proposed energy credit is set to be the centrepiece of the Government’s cost-of-living package, to be agreed on Thursday.

Once an additional VAT waiver is included, the credit will be worth €227, senior Government sources indicated.

Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addressed the cost-of-living crisis at their respective parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday night.

Mr Varadkar said a substantial package was being prepared to help ease the burden for everyone. Confirming the energy credit, he said there would be a universal element that would benefit all households and targeted elements for those most in need.

The symptoms of inflation are being treated by Government, but he added that a wider anti-inflation strategy is required.

Ahead of a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on the economy, which will sign off on the final package, the departments of health, education, social protection in conjunction with the departments of finance and public expenditure were concluding their deliberations tonight.

Sources have stressed that while the energy credit will be enhanced, the final level of the boost has not been signed off yet.

They told the Irish Examiner that "nothing is agreed upon until it is all agreed".

Government sources confirmed that an increase in the home energy credit from €100 to between €150 and €200 is on the cards.

The talks are said to be focused on a planned increase in the working family payment as well as bringing forward measures to address the increased cost of fuel.

The fuel allowance season is already due to run until April and there is a move to ensure that middle-income households become eligible for it.

At his meeting, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael insisted and fought to ensure that people got to keep more of their pay in October's budget and all the Opposition were against this while now, they call for more.

Following a discussion on childcare, Mr Varadkar said a big feature of the next budget should be reducing the cost of childcare.

Micheál Martin told his party the Government will take measures to alleviate pressures on working families and low-income households. He said all measures will be aligned with government policies and strategies.