Ministers to travel to four corners of globe for St Patrick's Day 

Government ministers will cover much of the globe as the first full St Patrick's Day programme in three years kicks off next month.
Cabinet on Tuesday agreed the programme, which will see the Taoiseach Micheál Martin in both London and Washington DC, where he will meet US President Joe Biden. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will be in South America, where he will visit Colombia and Chile and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will be in New York.
Ministers will also visit places such as Boston, Argentina, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will remain in Ireland alongside Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and junior minister Malcolm Noonan.
A Government statement said this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme will see "a promotional programme of 33 high-level visits abroad which will take place in line with local Covid-19 public health guidelines".
"The central message of this year’s St Patrick’s Day is that Ireland is reopening, and the international programme will focus on the theme of Rebuilding Connections & Supporting Communities across the globe.
"St Patrick’s Day is the primary flagship for realising the ambition of the Government’s ‘Global Ireland’ programme to promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, study, and invest, with an integrated, all of Government, Team Ireland approach.
"In this centenary year of the foundation of the State, and as Ireland marks the 50th anniversary of accession to the EEC, ministers will underline Ireland’s commitment to the European Union, reinforce Ireland’s commitment to protecting the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland, and celebrate our heritage and renew our links with our global diaspora and business leaders.
"The hugely successful ‘Global Greening’ initiative will continue this year, with More than 600 iconic landmark buildings around the world planned to be lit up green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day."
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin: London, UK; Washington D.C, USA
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: Colombia; Chile
- Environment Minister Eamon Ryan: New York, USA
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe: The Netherlands; London, UK
- Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath: San Francisco, USA; Vancouver, Canada
- Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin: Argentina
- Housing Minister: Darragh O’Brien UAE (Expo)
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney: Minister on call/Engagements on island of Ireland
- Education Minister Norma Foley: Boston, USA
- Social Welfare Minister Heather Humphreys: No travel
- Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman: New York, USA; Philadelphia, USA
- Higher Education Minister Simon Harris: France
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee: Savannah, Georgia, USA
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: Austin, USA
- Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: Canada
- Minister of State Jack Chambers: LA, USA
- Minister of State Pippa Hackett: Greece
- Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton: Australia; New Zealand
- Minister of State Thomas Byrne: Italy
- Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan: Chicago, USA
- Minister of State Ossian Smyth: Spain; Portugal
- Minister of State Josepha Madigan: Slovenia
- Minister of State Martin Heydon: Lebanon
- Minister of State Anne Rabbitte: Romania
- Minister of State Colm Brophy: Mexico
- Minister of State Joe O’Brien: Finland
- Minister of State Peter Burke: Japan; South Korea
- Minister of State Malcolm Noonan: No travel
- Minister of State Robert Troy: India
- Minister of State Damien English Sweden
- Minister of State Mary Butler: Belgium
- Minister of State Frank Feighan: Poland
- Minister of State Niall Collins: Croatia
- Minister of State Sean Fleming: North of England; Scotland
- Minister of State James Browne: Czech Republic
- Attorney General Paul Gallagher: Washington DC, USA