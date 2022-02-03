Former Dublin mayor Hazel Chu to contest Seanad election

Hazel Chu, the former lord mayor of Dublin, will contest the upcoming Seanad by-election.

Ms Chu, who recently stood down as the chairwoman of the Green Party, is hoping to take the seat vacated on the Trinity College panel of the Seanad by Labour's Ivana Bacik after her victory in the Dublin Bay South Dáil by-election last year. Ms Chu had run for the Green Party nomination in that election but was beaten in a constituency election by councillor Claire Byrne.

Ms Chu said that she is looking forward to the race, having received the required nominations.

“I’m honoured that 10 of the brightest minds from Trinity want me to represent the future of Ireland," she said.

As Lord Mayor of Dublin, I oversaw our capital city during the worst crisis of our lifetime. I worked to ensure support was in place for the most vulnerable, the marginalised, for older people and for us all.

"I have fought for diversity, inclusion and I have worked tirelessly to truly deliver on a better quality of life, cleaner air and greener transport for Dublin."

Ms Chu said she wanted to "bring this leadership to the Seanad".

"As a senator, I will continue to fight for women’s rights, to tackle discrimination, and to lead a green economic recovery, especially in providing affordable homes for every person," she said.

We have so many challenges ahead. Industries that have provided livelihoods for years in Ireland are now struggling and need to be supported to adapt and thrive."

Ms Chu ran in last year's Seanad by-elections as an independent candidate, having failed to secure the backing of the Green Party, which did not run a candidate.

Ms Chu joins former Irish rugby international Hugo McNeill in the race following his announcement on Sunday. Ursula Quill, a doctoral student at the School of Law in Trinity College, has also announced her intention to run, along with barrister Ade Oluborode and former Green Party councillor Sadhbh O’Neill.

Former army officer and disability campaigner Tom Clonan has also put his name forward for the race.

The by-election is expected cost over €500,000.

The closing date for nominations is February 11, and the 70,000 eligible voters must have their ballots returned by March 30 at 11am.