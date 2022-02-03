Cross-party group demands Taoiseach 'completely reject' proposed Women of Honour review

The group of politicians have told the Taoiseach that a "systemic resistance" within the Defence Forces must also be examined.
Members of Women of Honour Yvonne O'Rourke, Honor Murphy, Karina Molloy, and Diane Byrne arrive for a meeting with Defence Minister Simon Coveney. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 14:47
Elaine Loughlin

A large group of Opposition parties and Independents have written to the Taoiseach to “completely reject” the proposed Women of Honour review.

The letter signed by Aontú, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, and People Before Profit, as well as Independent TDs and senators, calls on the Government to establish a fully independent and external Commission of Investigation into bullying, discrimination, and sexual violence in the Defence Forces.

The group of politicians have told the Taoiseach that a "systemic resistance" within the Defence Forces, which "prevents victims and survivors achieving justice" must also be examined.

It comes as the members of the Women of Honour group, who have raised allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault, and rape in the Defence Forces, said they felt "deflated" after meeting Micheál Martin earlier this week.

The Government has announced that it will establish a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

However, such an approach was rejected in the strongest terms by the Women of Honour group.

In the letter sent to Mr Martin on Thursday, the group of cross-party politicians state that having met with the Women of Honour, they are now demanding that Defence Minister Simon Coveney meet again with their representatives.

“These women were in the service of the State, often putting their lives at risk for us," the letter states.

The group have said that the Women of Honour have also had to undertake a "job of work that is equivalent to a full-time job" to reform the Defence Forces.

The minister must fulfil his promise to the Women of Honour and facilitate their input into the creation of a fully independent and external Commission of Investigation into bullying, discrimination and sexual violence in the Defence Forces," the letter states.

It adds: "In the context of the extremely important national discussion on the subject of violence against women, it is critical that women who were and are employees of the State are not ignored."

Women of Honour group rejects ‘shameful’ Defence Forces review

