Five civilian ministerial drivers 'let go' are still being paid

Five civilian ministerial drivers “let go” and replaced by Garda drivers are continuing to be paid pending a resolution of their severance packages, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed.

The news comes as a plan to extend Garda protection to all Cabinet ministers has been “paused” amid a backlash from some ministers who do not want to change their drivers.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee was due to bring a memo to Cabinet on that matter last month but has yet to do so amid the resistance from her colleagues as well as the lack of resolution over the severance package of the first group of civilian drivers.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Finance Committee, Mr McGrath said the issue affecting the drivers is “a very difficult one” which he will resolve in the coming weeks.

Responding to Sinn Féin’s Mairead Farrell, Mr McGrath said “it is correct” to say they are still being paid.

“We are talking about five individuals. This is an exceptional circumstance and in that this is a change that was not anticipated. It's not something that I was expecting, but it was a decision that was made and we have to deal with the fallout from that,” he said.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, the drivers for Mr McGrath, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly were replaced by Garda drivers on foot of a security review from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris before the new year.

However, as their contract of employment states clearly that their job was “co-terminus” with their assigned minister, there was no provision in their contract to lay them off in this circumstance.

'Not envisaged'

Mr McGrath said this scenario was “not envisaged” but he is “dealing with the fallout” from it.

“After Christmas, a decision was made following a security review which was carried out by the Garda Commissioner. As a result of that, a decision was made that three ministers, senior ministers, including myself, would be assigned a Garda driver or close protection officer,” said Mr McGrath.

He said it is a “very difficult and very personal issue for the people who are impacted because, in many respects, this wasn't a change that was envisaged”.

“I expect we will come to a decision on that in the next couple of weeks. But we are examining if there are any redeployment options, and obviously there is normal severance within the normal public service terms as well.”