Former Galway TD and Minister of State Noel Treacy has died

The former Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Noel Treacy has died aged 70.

Mr Treacy served almost three decades as a TD for Galway East having been first elected in 1982 before retiring on health grounds prior to the 2011 election. He held the seat at seven elections in the interim.

In his time in Government, he served as a junior minister in a host of portfolios, beginning in 1987 when Charles Haughey appointed him to the junior role at the Department of Finance, with responsibility for the OPW. He would serve under both Albert Reynolds and Bertie Ahern in roles across Children, Transport and Finance, before his final posting in European Affairs, which he held from 2004 to 2007.

Mr Treacy worked as an auctioneer before entering political life. He is survived by his wife, Mary, their four children and grandchildren.

Colm Keaveney, who succeeded Mr Treacy as the Fianna Fáil TD for the constituency, tweeted that Mr Treacy was "a political giant with an unequalled generosity of spirit and dedication for the people of Galway".