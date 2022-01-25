Varadkar: Top civil servant's salary is a 'private matter'

The top civil servant in the Department of Health does not have to reveal whether he has taken an €81,000 pay increase as it is a "private matter", the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Robert Watt was controversially awarded an €81,000 pay increase when he was appointed secretary general in the Department of Health last year, which brought his salary to €292,000.

While this top-up was temporarily waived, it is unclear whether Mr Watt has since accepted the increase.

Leo Varakdar said that under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) the salaries and and pension arrangements of civil servants are a private matter.

Asked what he would do if he were in Mr Watt's position, the Tánaiste said: "I'm definitely not Robert Watt.

"I am a public figure and as is the case for all politicians our salaries are published and I do make voluntary surrender of 10% a year, but he is not a public figure, he is a civil servant and the rules are different for civil servants and public servants in relation to their salaries."

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it is up to Mr Watt as to whether he wants to or not he wants to clarify questions around his salary.

Mr Varadkar therefore stressed that it is up to Mr Watt as to whether he wants to or not he wants to clarify questions around his salary.

"We have 350,000 people working in the public service and it's not the case that their salary details or their pension details are made public.

Mr Varadkar added that he doesn't have a personal view on the issue as he said it is a "personal matter" for Mr Watt.

When pressed on the fact that Mr Watt was willing to publicly announce his decision to waive part of the salary but is now not willing to confirm if that waiver is still in place, Mr Varadkar said: "He has a right to decide whether or not to answer that question."

Mr Varadkar added: "He has a salary that was agreed by government. He took a personal decision to give back a portion of that salary, that was a personal decision, that wasn't a government decision."